Massaman curry in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|(Lunch) Massaman Curry🌶
|$12.00
With potato, onion, carrot and peanut. Top with fried shallot.
|(Dinner) Massaman Curry🌶
|$14.00
With potato, onion, carrot and peanut. Top with Fried shallots.
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Massaman Curry
onion,carrot,pepper,potato,green pea,roasted peanut