Gyoza in Brookline

Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce
|Vegan Gyoza 🌱
|$8.00
Pan fried vegetable dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce
FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street
1280 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Gyoza
|$10.00
Pork & Vegetable Dumping
|Yasai Gyoza
|$9.50
SOUPS • RAMEN
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
318 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Gyoza Chicken
|$9.95
|Gyoza Pork
|$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.