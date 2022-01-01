Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Brookline

1331 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries (Small)$3.95
Chili Cheese Fries (Medium)$5.50
More about Lee's Burger Brookline
Banner pic

 

Is Original Thai cuisine

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili wings 🌶$9.00
Fried chicken wings with special sweet chili sauce.
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce image

 

Sichuan Gourmet

1006 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce$6.25
More about Sichuan Gourmet
Item pic

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chili Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies$15.00
Spicy Chili Lo Mein$12.00
Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic
8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil$7.00
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza SPA

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Chili$6.99
More about The Brookline Pizza SPA
Stoked Pizza image

 

Stoked Pizza

1632 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chili & Chips$11.00
lots of veggies, beans, and barley blended with with aji amarillo chilis and spices. topped with fresh pineapple salsa.
Vegan Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
fries with a side of vegan chili topped with vegan queso and pineapple salsa
side Calabrian Chili Oil$1.00
More about Stoked Pizza

