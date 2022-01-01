Chili in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chili
Lee's Burger Brookline
1331 Beacon St, Brookline
|Chili Cheese Fries (Small)
|$3.95
|Chili Cheese Fries (Medium)
|$5.50
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Sweet Chili wings 🌶
|$9.00
Fried chicken wings with special sweet chili sauce.
Sichuan Gourmet
1006 Beacon St, Brookline
|🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce
|$6.25
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Spicy Chili Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies
|$15.00
|Spicy Chili Lo Mein
|$12.00
Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic
|8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil
|$7.00
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
|Chili
|$6.99
Stoked Pizza
1632 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Vegan Chili & Chips
|$11.00
lots of veggies, beans, and barley blended with with aji amarillo chilis and spices. topped with fresh pineapple salsa.
|Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
fries with a side of vegan chili topped with vegan queso and pineapple salsa
|side Calabrian Chili Oil
|$1.00