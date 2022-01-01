Pecan pies in Brookline
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
