Pecan pies in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve pecan pies

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

TakeoutDelivery
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
