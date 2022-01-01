Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve steak frites

Consumer pic

 

The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$28.00
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Item pic

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$29.00
Flat iron steak, fries, chili crisp, garlic aioli
More about Garrison House

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Noodle Soup

Mango Sticky Rice

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tom Yum Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston