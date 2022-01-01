Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Brooklyn Heights
/
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn Heights
/
French Toast
Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve french toast
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
No reviews yet
Fruity Pebble French Toast
$16.00
More about Vineapple
Boutros - 185 Atlantic Ave
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(281 reviews)
Challah French Toast
$19.00
Challah French Toast Ricotta, Pistachio Butter, Orange Blossom Maple Syrup
More about Boutros - 185 Atlantic Ave
