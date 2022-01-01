Tacos in Park Slope
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Salsa cruda, pork rinds, onions, cilantro
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled Ribeye steak, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Shrimp Tacos (DF)
|$6.00
Crispy shrimp, Mexican coleslaw, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, housemade
corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Tacos Arabes (DF)
|$5.00
Caramelized pork shoulder, sweet maple chipotle, onions, zaatar pita. Entree size is two tacos (larger than our regular ones) plus rice & beans.