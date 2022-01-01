Tacos in Park Slope

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Salsa cruda, pork rinds, onions, cilantro
Steak Tacos$14.00
Grilled Ribeye steak, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Shrimp Tacos (DF)$6.00
Crispy shrimp, Mexican coleslaw, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, housemade
corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Tacos Arabes (DF)$5.00
Caramelized pork shoulder, sweet maple chipotle, onions, zaatar pita. Entree size is two tacos (larger than our regular ones) plus rice & beans.
Calexico - Park Slope

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rolled Tacos$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
