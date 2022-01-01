Black bean burgers in Burlington
The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
|Black Bean and Butternut Squash Burger
|$15.00
House made black bean and butternut squash patty, pickled red onions, sweet chili aioli and arugula served on a sesame challah bun.
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted challah bun. Served with chips and a pickle.