Black bean burgers in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve black bean burgers

The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean and Butternut Squash Burger$15.00
House made black bean and butternut squash patty, pickled red onions, sweet chili aioli and arugula served on a sesame challah bun.
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted challah bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Black Bean Burger$13.50
Cabot cheddar, side hummus, baby spinach, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
