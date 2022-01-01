Curry in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve curry
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|8 oz Cilantro Lime & Curry Dressing
|$12.00
Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily.
Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt
|3 oz Cilantro Lime & Curry Dressing
|$3.00
A Single Pebble
133 Bank Street, Burlington
|Red Thai Curry Soup
|$15.00
Thai inspired soup made with coconut milk, rice noodles & chicken, flavored yellow curry and topped with crispy noodles