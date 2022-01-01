Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve curry

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8 oz Cilantro Lime & Curry Dressing$12.00
Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily.
Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt
3 oz Cilantro Lime & Curry Dressing$3.00
More about TOMGIRL
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

A Single Pebble

133 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Thai Curry Soup$15.00
Thai inspired soup made with coconut milk, rice noodles & chicken, flavored yellow curry and topped with crispy noodles
More about A Single Pebble
Café Mamajuana

88 Oak Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jamaican Beef Patty Empanadas with Coconut Curry Sauce (2)$10.00
Coconut curry sauce. Spicy beef filling. Sabor
More about Café Mamajuana

