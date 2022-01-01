Curry in Burlington

Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily.

Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt

