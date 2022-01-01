Chicken sandwiches in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity
716 Pine Street, Burlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll.
Sub crispy katsu cauliflower to make it vegan and fabulous.
Served with choice of fries or greens.
More about Burlington Beer Company
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Green Goddess, Hopped Pickles
More about Bluebird Barbecue
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|Brown Sugar Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
stacked fried chicken cutlets, our brown sugar buffalo sauce, b+b pickles, jasper hill's bayley hazen blue cheese dressing on a griddled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
stacked fried chicken cutlets, b+b pickles, greens, on a grilled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side. (our ranch on the side)