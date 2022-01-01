Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Zero Gravity

716 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll.
Sub crispy katsu cauliflower to make it vegan and fabulous.
Served with choice of fries or greens.
More about Zero Gravity
Burlington Beer Company image

 

Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Green Goddess, Hopped Pickles
More about Burlington Beer Company
0fd5c287-6dad-4853-967d-c73c4e01960f image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brown Sugar Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
stacked fried chicken cutlets, our brown sugar buffalo sauce, b+b pickles, jasper hill's bayley hazen blue cheese dressing on a griddled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
stacked fried chicken cutlets, b+b pickles, greens, on a grilled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side. (our ranch on the side)
More about Bluebird Barbecue
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chipotle chicken thigh, avocado spread, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and lettuce on a sesame challah bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about The Spot @ Hula

