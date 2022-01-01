Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve veggie burgers

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Farmhouse Veggie Burger$17.00
kimchi, roasted mushrooms, CVC smoked queso, charred scallion-miso mayo
**Cannot be made gluten free***
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

Zero Gravity

716 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE Burger$16.00
(VEGAN) House made vegan patty, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of fries or greens.
More about Zero Gravity
Radio Bean image

 

Radio Bean

8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
impossible 'beef' patty, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce
add frite w/ketchup +4
More about Radio Bean
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

123 Church Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Veggie Burger$14.00
More about Ri Ra

