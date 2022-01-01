Veggie burgers in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve veggie burgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Farmhouse Veggie Burger
|$17.00
kimchi, roasted mushrooms, CVC smoked queso, charred scallion-miso mayo
**Cannot be made gluten free***
Zero Gravity
716 Pine Street, Burlington
|VEGGIE Burger
|$16.00
(VEGAN) House made vegan patty, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of fries or greens.
Radio Bean
8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
impossible 'beef' patty, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce
add frite w/ketchup +4