Pancakes in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve pancakes

Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes$13.00
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar served with a cup of fruit
More about The Spot
Scallion Pancake image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

A Single Pebble

133 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$10.00
Pan Fried wheat flour pancakes filled with Scallion Flavored Oil served with house-made Sweet Soy Sauce
More about A Single Pebble
Pancake Monster image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Pancakes$14.50
The Mini Pancake Monster$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
1 Pancake$8.50
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Item pic

 

Café Mamajuana

88 Oak Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chachapas (Mom's Corn Pancakes, Stuffed) (GF)$8.00
Corn Muffin Pancakes. Sweet & savory. Served with maple syrup, powdered sugar & homemade guava butter.
STUFF THEM with meat or cheese by selecting a modifier below.
More about Café Mamajuana

