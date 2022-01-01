Pancakes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve pancakes
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Pancakes
|$13.00
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar served with a cup of fruit
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
A Single Pebble
133 Bank Street, Burlington
|Scallion Pancake
|$10.00
Pan Fried wheat flour pancakes filled with Scallion Flavored Oil served with house-made Sweet Soy Sauce
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|3 Pancakes
|$14.50
|The Mini Pancake Monster
|$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
|1 Pancake
|$8.50