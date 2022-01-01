Cake in Burlington

A baked maple cake with organic shredded carrots and white sesame seeds. This is a slice of our seasonally inspired breakfast baked goods made with organic Vermont flours, local eggs, and spices. This cake is wholesome as can be but not gluten-free.

Ingredients: organic all purpose flour, organic carrots, organic non gmo sunflower oil, organic cane sugar, organic sesame seeds, Vermont cage-free eggs, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, sea salt & baking powder

