Cake in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cake
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Nitty Gritty Grit Cakes
|$24.00
roasted spring vegetables, romesco vinaigrette, cabot clothbound cheddar
|Chocolate Stout Cake
|$8.95
More about TOMGIRL
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Carrot Sesame Cake
|$4.75
A baked maple cake with organic shredded carrots and white sesame seeds. This is a slice of our seasonally inspired breakfast baked goods made with organic Vermont flours, local eggs, and spices. This cake is wholesome as can be but not gluten-free.
Ingredients: organic all purpose flour, organic carrots, organic non gmo sunflower oil, organic cane sugar, organic sesame seeds, Vermont cage-free eggs, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, sea salt & baking powder
More about The Spot
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Pineapple Carrrot Cake
|$6.00
Pineapple carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.00
English muffin topped with house made crab cakes, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
More about Revolution Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Vanilla Maple Cake
|$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Hen of the Wood-Burlington
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
55 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Olive Oil Cake
|$9.00
Lemond Curd, Whipped Cream
More about Burlington Beer Company
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington
|4-Pack - Strawberry Whale Cake
|$13.00
Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5% Cream Ale with Strawberries. Notes of Freshly Picked Strawberries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|2 Cakes
|$11.00
|1 Cake
|$7.50
|2 Banana Cakes
|$11.00
More about The Skinny Pancake
The Skinny Pancake
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Blueberry Frumple Cake
|$6.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
More about The Café HOT.
The Café HOT.
198 Main Street, Burlington
|vegan mo.chi. cake. (GF)
|$2.00
rice junkies & gluten dodgers rejoice! all hail your new gluten-free confection: mochi. cake. the only thing more pleasant than the sweet cakey flavor is the gooey bite of this traditional Japanese confection.
~tax included.~