Cake in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nitty Gritty Grit Cakes$24.00
roasted spring vegetables, romesco vinaigrette, cabot clothbound cheddar
Chocolate Stout Cake$8.95
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Sesame Cake$4.75
A baked maple cake with organic shredded carrots and white sesame seeds. This is a slice of our seasonally inspired breakfast baked goods made with organic Vermont flours, local eggs, and spices. This cake is wholesome as can be but not gluten-free.
Ingredients: organic all purpose flour, organic carrots, organic non gmo sunflower oil, organic cane sugar, organic sesame seeds, Vermont cage-free eggs, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, sea salt & baking powder
More about TOMGIRL
Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Carrrot Cake$6.00
Pineapple carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
Crab Cake Benedict$17.00
English muffin topped with house made crab cakes, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
More about The Spot
Vanilla Maple Cake image

FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Maple Cake$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Revolution Kitchen
Hen of the Wood-Burlington image

 

Hen of the Wood-Burlington

55 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Lemond Curd, Whipped Cream
More about Hen of the Wood-Burlington
Burlington Beer Company image

 

Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4-Pack - Strawberry Whale Cake$13.00
Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5% Cream Ale with Strawberries. Notes of Freshly Picked Strawberries.
More about Burlington Beer Company
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Cakes$11.00
1 Cake$7.50
2 Banana Cakes$11.00
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Frumple Cake$6.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
More about The Skinny Pancake
Banner pic

 

The Café HOT.

198 Main Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
vegan mo.chi. cake. (GF)$2.00
rice junkies & gluten dodgers rejoice! all hail your new gluten-free confection: mochi. cake. the only thing more pleasant than the sweet cakey flavor is the gooey bite of this traditional Japanese confection.
~tax included.~
More about The Café HOT.

