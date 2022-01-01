Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chili

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Maple Chili Chicken Wings$14.00
blue cheese dressing
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

A Single Pebble

133 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil$0.50
Red Chili Shrimp$32.00
Large Prawns tossed with mixed vegetables in a peppery, tangy sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce - Spring Roll$0.50
More about A Single Pebble
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-Brisket Chili (by the quart)$15.00
READY TO HEAT! our brisket chili (smoked brisket, pit beans, our spice blend) served cool and ready to reheat for your game day celebration. just toss it on the stovetop or in the microwave + enjoy!
More about Bluebird Barbecue
August First image

 

August First

149 S. Champlain St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CRISP TURKEY BLT$15.00
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Chili Crisp Mayo on a Baguette.
More about August First

