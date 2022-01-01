Chili in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Maple Chili Chicken Wings
|$14.00
blue cheese dressing
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
A Single Pebble
133 Bank Street, Burlington
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
|Red Chili Shrimp
|$32.00
Large Prawns tossed with mixed vegetables in a peppery, tangy sauce
|Sweet Chili Sauce - Spring Roll
|$0.50
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|-Brisket Chili (by the quart)
|$15.00
READY TO HEAT! our brisket chili (smoked brisket, pit beans, our spice blend) served cool and ready to reheat for your game day celebration. just toss it on the stovetop or in the microwave + enjoy!