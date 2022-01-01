Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Adams Farm Chicken Salad$18.00
Adams Farm chicken, greens, cheddar, almonds, dried cranberries, cider vinaigrette
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Banner pic

 

The Spot on the Dock - 1 King Street

1 King Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Pepper Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Classic caesar salad with chopped romaine hearts tossed in a lemon pepper caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.
More about The Spot on the Dock - 1 King Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Barbacoas

Avocado Toast

Sundaes

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (881 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston