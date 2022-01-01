Chicken salad in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Adams Farm Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Adams Farm chicken, greens, cheddar, almonds, dried cranberries, cider vinaigrette
The Spot on the Dock - 1 King Street
1 King Street, Burlington
|Lemon Pepper Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
Classic caesar salad with chopped romaine hearts tossed in a lemon pepper caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese topped with Grilled Chicken.