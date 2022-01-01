Pies in Canton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Canton restaurants that serve pies
Four 41 South Bbq
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton
No reviews yet
FRITO PIE
$7.00
More about Four 41 South Bbq
FRENCH FRIES
B&B Tavern Sixes
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
Avg 4.3
(1314 reviews)
Peanut Butter Pie Bar
$9.00
Chocolate cheesecake layers filled with peanut butter mousse and ground Reeses® cups, decorated with Belgian sprinkles
More about B&B Tavern Sixes
