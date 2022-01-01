Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve pies

Four 41 South Bbq image

 

Four 41 South Bbq

149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRITO PIE$7.00
More about Four 41 South Bbq
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

B&B Tavern Sixes

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie Bar$9.00
Chocolate cheesecake layers filled with peanut butter mousse and ground Reeses® cups, decorated with Belgian sprinkles
More about B&B Tavern Sixes

