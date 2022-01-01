Cobb salad in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve cobb salad
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Awake - Carrollton
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Mexican Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.