Cobb salad in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants that serve cobb salad

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Awake - Carrollton

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton

Avg 4.3 (1575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$9.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Awake - Carrollton
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Cobb Salad$14.50
Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

