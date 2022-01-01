Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve tortas

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
TORTA CHULETA$10.99
TORTA BIRRIA$10.99
TORTA MILANESA$11.99
More about La Salsa Verde
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta El Chavo$14.00
Grilled sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, refried beans, monterey cheese, pickled onions and romaine lettuce served with guajillo sauce and side of fries.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

