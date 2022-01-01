Tortas in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve tortas
More about La Salsa Verde
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton
|TORTA CHULETA
|$10.99
|TORTA BIRRIA
|$10.99
|TORTA MILANESA
|$11.99
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Torta El Chavo
|$14.00
Grilled sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, refried beans, monterey cheese, pickled onions and romaine lettuce served with guajillo sauce and side of fries.