Nachos in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve nachos
Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|NACHOS
NACHOS WITH BLACK REFRIED BEANS , THREE MIX CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, JALAPENOS, PICO AND GUACAMOLE.
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Papo's Brisket Nachos
|$12.50
Individual corn chips topped with brisket, black beans, Monterey cheese; served with side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
|Nachos Locos
|$14.00
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
|Rincon Nachos
|$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños