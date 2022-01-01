Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Carrollton

Go
Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve nachos

Merkado Cocina Franca image

 

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS
NACHOS WITH BLACK REFRIED BEANS , THREE MIX CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, JALAPENOS, PICO AND GUACAMOLE.
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papo's Brisket Nachos$12.50
Individual corn chips topped with brisket, black beans, Monterey cheese; served with side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Nachos Locos$14.00
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
Rincon Nachos$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton

Enchiladas

Chocolate Mousse

Fried Rice

Brisket

Quesadillas

Tortas

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Carrollton to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston