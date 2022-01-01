Enchiladas in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve enchiladas
Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
|BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Verde Enchiladas
|$13.00
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice and mixed salad.
|Ranchera Enchiladas
|$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Kids Enchilada
|$6.00
One enchilada, served with choice of side and fountain drink.