Enchiladas in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve enchiladas

Merkado Cocina Franca image

 

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$12.00
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$12.00
BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Verde Enchiladas$13.00
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice and mixed salad.
Ranchera Enchiladas$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kids Enchilada$6.00
One enchilada, served with choice of side and fountain drink.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

