Tacos in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Salsa Verde
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton
|BRKFST TACOS COMBINADOS
|$6.99
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|TACO CHEESY BIRRIA
|$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$16.00
MARINATED PORK, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, AND SAUTEED ONIONS.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Lunch Tacos Al Carbon
|$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
|Taco Bar Family Pack
|$40.00
Chips and salsa. Ground beef or shredded chicken with our homemade crispy taco shells. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Mexican rice and refried beans. Three tacos per person.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.