Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Carrollton

Go
Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve tacos

La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
BRKFST TACOS COMBINADOS$6.99
More about La Salsa Verde
Item pic

 

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
TACO CHEESY BIRRIA$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
TACO AL PASTOR$16.00
MARINATED PORK, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, AND SAUTEED ONIONS.
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Tacos Al Carbon$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
Taco Bar Family Pack$40.00
Chips and salsa. Ground beef or shredded chicken with our homemade crispy taco shells. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Mexican rice and refried beans. Three tacos per person.
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Brisket

Cobb Salad

Tortilla Soup

Fried Rice

Nachos

Pudding

Map

More near Carrollton to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston