Grilled chicken in Castle Rock

The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Haus Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
it's a familiar favorite so let's keep it that way: grilled or fried chicken & swiss with lettuce, tomato, onion placed with bacon, honey dijon & stabbed with pickles.
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our, infamous, buff sauce with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, & bacon, topped with blue cheese crumbles and a stab of pickles. served with ranch