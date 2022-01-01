Gumbo in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve gumbo
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Cup of Gran Jan's Gumbo
|$6.99
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
|Cup of Ben's Gumbo
|$8.99
Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.
|Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo
|$11.99
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$11.99
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.99
FRENCH FRIES
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Chicken Sausage Gumbo
|$11.00
The classic New Orleans stew is made with the trinity, okra, chicken, and andouille [pork] sausage over rice, with crackers. 20 oz.
|Cup Gumbo
|$6.00
|Gumbo Cup 8oz
|$6.00
HappyRito Seafood
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
|S6 Dad's Famous Gumbo (Pint)
|$11.00
Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Pork Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.
|S6 Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup)
|$7.00
Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Pork Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kanpai Sushi Bar
1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park
|Seafood Gumbo
|$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
|Duck Gumbo
|$12.00
duck, andouille