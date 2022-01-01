Curry in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve curry
More about Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly
|The Classic Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Our traditional curry is tangy with rich Pakistani spices and cooked with Chicken (boneless thigh) onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes.
More about Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly
Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly
13966 Metrotech Dr., Chantilly
|Curry Sauce 2oz
|$0.50
|Curry Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
|Curry Snow Onion
|$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.