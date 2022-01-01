Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve curry

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant

13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
The Classic Chicken Curry$18.00
Our traditional curry is tangy with rich Pakistani spices and cooked with Chicken (boneless thigh) onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes.
Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly

13966 Metrotech Dr., Chantilly

No reviews yet
Curry Sauce 2oz$0.50
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Curry Snow Onion$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.
