Eggplant parm in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

Prima

10 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm$22.00
Tomato ragu, herb'd ricotta
More about Prima
Banner pic

 

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$17.00
Fried eggplant, marinara, fontina cheese and Basil with fries
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar

