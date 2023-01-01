Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Eggplant Parm
Charlestown restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Prima
10 City Square, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm
$22.00
Tomato ragu, herb'd ricotta
More about Prima
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
$17.00
Fried eggplant, marinara, fontina cheese and Basil with fries
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar
