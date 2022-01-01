Elizabeth American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Elizabeth
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
|Peter Piper
|$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
|Farmers Daughter
|$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about The Crunkleton
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
|Wagyu Burger
|$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about Caswell Station
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Caswell Station
366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Avocado
|$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
|Chicken Cobb
|$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
|Tatchos
|$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce