Elizabeth American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Elizabeth

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
The Crunkleton image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
Wedge Salad$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
Wagyu Burger$28.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about The Crunkleton
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp and Avocado$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
Chicken Cobb$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
Tatchos$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
More about Caswell Station

