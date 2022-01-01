Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Elizabeth
/
Charlotte
/
Elizabeth
/
Cookies
Elizabeth restaurants that serve cookies
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
No reviews yet
Cookies N' Cream
$5.50
More about Ace No. 3
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
Avg 4.3
(5018 reviews)
Cookie Pie
$6.95
More about Cajun Queen
Browse other tasty dishes in Elizabeth
Pierogies
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Piccata
Tacos
Pork Belly
Pretzels
Gnocchi
Chili
More near Elizabeth to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
University City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
First Ward
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston