Chicken salad in DePaul

DePaul restaurants
DePaul restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled Cajun Chicken, chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, and avocado dressing. Gluten free. (Note: Dressing Comes on Side)
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.00
(Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, red & green bell pepper, onion, Chihuahua cheese and cumin-lime vinaigrette)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra

