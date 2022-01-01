Chicken salad in DePaul
DePaul restaurants that serve chicken salad
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Cajun Chicken, chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, and avocado dressing. Gluten free. (Note: Dressing Comes on Side)
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)