Tacos in DePaul

DePaul restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$15.99
marinated chicken, flour tortilla, fresh romaine, mixed cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce
Steak Tacos$15.99
marinated flank grilled to perfection, flour tortilla, fresh romaine, mixed cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce
Tacos Infinidad$16.99
corn & flour tortillas, separated by beans, ground beef, iceberg, sour cream, cotija, avocado, & pico de gallo
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco Platter$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
Mixed Taco Platter$12.00
3 tacos, choice of proteins
Taco Kit for 2 image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Kit for 2$49.95
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Esquites, Chiquito Guacamole, 6 Flour Tortillas
