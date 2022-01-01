Tacos in DePaul
DePaul restaurants that serve tacos
Local Option
1102 West Webster, Chicago
|Chicken Tacos
|$15.99
marinated chicken, flour tortilla, fresh romaine, mixed cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce
|Steak Tacos
|$15.99
marinated flank grilled to perfection, flour tortilla, fresh romaine, mixed cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce
|Tacos Infinidad
|$16.99
corn & flour tortillas, separated by beans, ground beef, iceberg, sour cream, cotija, avocado, & pico de gallo
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Steak Taco Platter
|$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
|Mixed Taco Platter
|$12.00
3 tacos, choice of proteins