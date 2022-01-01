Burritos in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Burrito
|$12.00
Refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream stuffed in a large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken, house chorizo, ground beef, beer-braised pork, carne asada steak (+5), or grilled veggies. Served with a side of homemade salsa and your choice of regular side.