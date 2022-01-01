Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square restaurants
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Torte$5.65
devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides
Chocolate Mousse Torte - 7"$34.00
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides.
More about Cafe Selmarie

