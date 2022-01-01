Cheesecake in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Cheesecake Slice
|$6.95
Flavors varies daily, so you may want to call (but, again, everything baker Eileen does is awesome)
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Turtle Cheesecake - Whole
|$26.00
vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. serves 6-8.
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte
|$32.00
serves 6-10. chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream frosting.
|German Cheesecake-slice
|$4.50
sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust