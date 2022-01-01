Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square restaurants
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve cheesecake

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Slice$6.95
Flavors varies daily, so you may want to call (but, again, everything baker Eileen does is awesome)
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Cheesecake - Whole$26.00
vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. serves 6-8.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte$32.00
serves 6-10. chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream frosting.
German Cheesecake-slice$4.50
sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust
More about Cafe Selmarie

