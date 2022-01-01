Tacos in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve tacos
More about ATX Bodega
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|3 Birria Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. Served with consommé dipping sauce.
|3 Birria Tacos with Cheese
|$16.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas! Served with consommé dipping sauce.
|1 Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp served with chipotle crema, sliced avocado and a light poblano coleslaw
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5