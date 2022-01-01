Tacos in Lincoln Square

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Birria Tacos$15.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. Served with consommé dipping sauce.
3 Birria Tacos with Cheese$16.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas! Served with consommé dipping sauce.
1 Garlic Shrimp Taco$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp served with chipotle crema, sliced avocado and a light poblano coleslaw
More about ATX Bodega
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos
Served with cilantro and onion or lettuce and tomato.
Taco Dinner$10.00
3 Tacos served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Rainbow Tacos

