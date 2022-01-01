Biryani in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve biryani
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
|Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
|GOAT BIRYANI
|$28.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices