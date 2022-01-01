Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Biryani$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
Chicken Biryani$13.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Moti Cafe
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB BIRYANI$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
GOAT BIRYANI$28.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
VEGETABLE BIRYANI$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago

