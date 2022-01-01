Chicken wraps in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve chicken wraps
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
grilled chicken, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla