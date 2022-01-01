Chicken teriyaki in Chino

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chino restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.50
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots and corn with spicy sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$17.50
Charbroiled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli and carrots
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bell pepper and onion served with our teriyaki sauce.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

