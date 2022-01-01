Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad$12.99
Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.
Baked Chicken and Grilled Veggies$13.99
Roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.49
All white meat chicken breast grilled. Goes great with teriyaki sauce.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$6.99
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

