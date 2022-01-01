Grilled chicken in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
Cannataros Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.95
|Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad
|$12.99
Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.
|Baked Chicken and Grilled Veggies
|$13.99
Roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.