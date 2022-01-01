Chula Vista bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Chula Vista
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Octopus Taco
|$4.75
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.50
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
Santo’s Mexican Eatery
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|2 Pollo Asado Tacos
|$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
|5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos
|$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
|2 Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
More about The Search Bar
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Southwestern Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
Black Bean Patty Topped with Search Sauce Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Choice of Cheese - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries.
|Tri Tip Chips
|$13.95
Chips topped with Tri Tip marinated in Xteca Beer, Guacamole Salsa, Cheese, Queso Fresco, Crema, Pico and Search Sauce
More about El Cruce+241
SEAFOOD
El Cruce+241
241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Taco de Pescado Frito
|$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
|Ceviche campechano
|$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
|Ensalada verde
|$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista