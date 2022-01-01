Chula Vista bars & lounges you'll love

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Octopus Taco$4.75
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled Fish Taco$3.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Santo’s Mexican Eatery image

 

Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Pollo Asado Tacos$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwestern Cobb Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
Black Bean Burger$11.00
Black Bean Patty Topped with Search Sauce Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Choice of Cheese - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries.
Tri Tip Chips$13.95
Chips topped with Tri Tip marinated in Xteca Beer, Guacamole Salsa, Cheese, Queso Fresco, Crema, Pico and Search Sauce
More about The Search Bar
El Peladito image

 

El Peladito

2130 Birch Rd Suite 104, CHULA VISTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Peladito
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

El Cruce+241

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Pescado Frito$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
Ceviche campechano$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
Ensalada verde$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
More about El Cruce+241
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

 

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Tacos

Ceviche

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Fish Tacos

Burritos

