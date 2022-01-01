Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Veggie Rolls

Tacos

Angus Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Pad Thai

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston