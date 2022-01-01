Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu Bao$4.00
Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrots, pickled daikon with spicy hoisin sauce.
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Cafu Tofu Noodle$15.00
