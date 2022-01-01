Clams in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve clams
More about Spanked Puppy
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Clam Strips Basket
|$9.95
Served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|New England Clam Chowder
Homemade New England Style Clam Chowder
|Clam Strips
|$10.99
Fresh Clam Strips lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of tartar sauce, cocktail sauce or our homemade bistro sauce.
|Fried Clam Roll
|$12.99
Fresh Clam Strips covered in a light crispy batter served on a roll.