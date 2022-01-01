Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Colchester

Colchester restaurants that serve clams

Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Strips Basket$9.95
Served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Spanked Puppy
Item pic

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder
Homemade New England Style Clam Chowder
Clam Strips$10.99
Fresh Clam Strips lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of tartar sauce, cocktail sauce or our homemade bistro sauce.
Fried Clam Roll$12.99
Fresh Clam Strips covered in a light crispy batter served on a roll.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

