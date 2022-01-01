College Station steakhouses you'll love

Must-try steakhouses in College Station

Casa Do Brasil image

 

Casa Do Brasil

2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Churrasco Experience$120.00
USDA Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon 16 oz, USDA Prime Aged Picanha 16 oz, Jumbo Shrimp (8 Pieces), Bacon Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces)
Serves four people
Guarana$3.00
Brazilian Soda Made with Guarana Berries from the Amazon
NY Cheesecake$12.00
Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Either Caramel, Raspberry, or Chocolate Sauce
More about Casa Do Brasil
Casa Do Brasil image

 

Casa Do Brasil

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NY Cheesecake$12.00
Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Either Caramel, Raspberry, or Chocolate Sauce
Pao De Queijo Dozen$5.00
Brazilian cheese bread
Bottom Sirloin Churrasco Experience$89.00
USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (24 oz), Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (4 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (4 Pieces).
Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread).
Serves four people
More about Casa Do Brasil
Gate 12 Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Gate 12 Bar & Grill

1770 George Bush Dr West, College Station

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gate 12 Bar & Grill

