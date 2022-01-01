Pies in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pies
More about Slice420
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|16" Cheese Pie
|$18.00
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$8.50
Chicken, carrots, peas, corn, celery, onion, chicken bone broth, milk, pie crust and seasonings.
Protein: 39G Carbs: 25G Fat: 6G
More about Switchback - Hillside
Switchback - Hillside
909 E Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs
|Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
A variety of roasted squash and pumpkin from Austin Family Farm blended together with brown butter and spices in an all butter, light whole grain pie crust.
PICKUP Christmas Eve 12/24 between 9a-12p