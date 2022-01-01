Cake in Clintonville
Clintonville restaurants that serve cake
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Devil's Food Cake
|$6.00
1 piece of our Devil's Food Cake
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chocolate Nightfall Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Italian Lemon Cake
|$6.00
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Vanilla Bean Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Hummingbird Cake
|$7.00
Banana, pecans, & pineapple!
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
Fresh cheesecake that changes weekly, please call in before ordering. For the month of October and December we will be doing Pumpkin caramel cheesecake