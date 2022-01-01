Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Clintonville

Go
Clintonville restaurants
Toast

Clintonville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Devil's Food Cake$6.00
1 piece of our Devil's Food Cake
Carrot Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
More about Seitan's Realm
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nightfall Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Italian Lemon Cake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
Hummingbird Cake$7.00
Banana, pecans, & pineapple!
More about Lavash Cafe
Item pic

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Cake$5.00
Fresh cheesecake that changes weekly, please call in before ordering. For the month of October and December we will be doing Pumpkin caramel cheesecake
More about Rodo's European Grill
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPANISH CAKE$3.00
Mocha Cake$5.00
Vanilla Cake$5.00
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus

Browse other tasty dishes in Clintonville

Coleslaw

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Lentil Soup

Falafel Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Tiramisu

Map

More near Clintonville to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston