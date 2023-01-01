Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve curry

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Saltbox Kitchen - Concord

84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4.2 (445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Lentil Soup$0.00
Curried Lentil Soup : Coconut, tomato, Cilantro
Gluten free/ dairy free
Vegan
More about Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
Nashoba Brook Bakery -

152 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$8.50
Our most popular chicken salad! Made with house-marinated and grilled white meat chicken, this delicious chicken salad is chock full of fresh seedless grapes, crunchy walnuts, a zippy curry dressing, diced onions, and fresh cilantro.
More about Nashoba Brook Bakery -

