Grilled chicken in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St, Concord
|W3- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grill Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan \t\t\t\tCheese on White Wrap.
|W13- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.99
Grill Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey \t\t\tCheese, Ranch Dressing, Arugula andTomato on White Wrap.
|W9- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap
|$11.99
Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap