Salmon in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve salmon
More about Saltbox Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$10.00
Smoked Salmon Tartine with horseradish cream, pickled
onions, capers, petit herbs
More about Main Streets Market & Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Streets Market & Cafe
42 Main St, Concord
|Salmon Roasted With Miso Glaze
|$18.00
|Bagel with salmon
|$13.00
Toasted Bagel with cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onion, and smoked salmon