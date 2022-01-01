Grilled chicken wraps in Concord

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen

73 Thoreau St, Concord

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
W3- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grill Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan \t\t\t\tCheese on White Wrap.
W13- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Grill Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey \t\t\tCheese, Ranch Dressing, Arugula andTomato on White Wrap.
W9- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap$11.99
Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap
More about Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
Walden Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Walden Italian Kitchen

92 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken wrap$9.95
More about Walden Italian Kitchen

