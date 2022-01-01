Risotto in Concord

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Woods Hill Table image

Woods Hill Table

24 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4.4 (2742 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$24.00
More about Woods Hill Table
Main Streets Market & Cafe image

Main Streets Cafe Online Orders

42 Main St, Concord

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto: Shrimp, Scallops and Corn$23.00
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, baby spinach and tomato in our parmesan risotto
Risotto: Veggie Parmesean$16.00
Creamy Risotto with Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms with a splash of truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
More about Main Streets Cafe Online Orders

