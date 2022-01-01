Corpus Christi sandwich spots you'll love
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
8ct Traditional Wings
$11.25
Fries
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Executive Surf Club
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
Bacon Cheese Burger
$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
Fish and Chips
$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
Fish Tacos
$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar
14814 Compass St, Corpus Christi
Tickets
$75.00
Join us for a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting.
We will be tasting delicious wines between delicious food courses!
Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
Texas Wave
$10.79
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta
Turkey Hash
$11.49
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
Mediterranean Bowl
$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
Hester's Cafe 6 Points
Hester's Cafe 6 Points
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
Carmen
$12.29
A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.
Duke Ellington
$9.29
2 eggs, 2 slices of apple smoked bacon and a choice of a single “Cloud Cake” or “Griddle Toast”
Mediterranean Bowl
$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.