Corpus Christi sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Corpus Christi

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8ct Traditional Wings$11.25
Fries
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Executive Surf Club image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
Fish and Chips$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
Fish Tacos$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
More about Executive Surf Club
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar image

 

Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar

14814 Compass St, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tickets$75.00
Join us for a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting.
We will be tasting delicious wines between delicious food courses!
More about Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Wave$10.79
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta
Turkey Hash$11.49
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
Mediterranean Bowl$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
More about Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
Restaurant banner

 

Hester's Cafe 6 Points

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carmen$12.29
A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.
Duke Ellington$9.29
2 eggs, 2 slices of apple smoked bacon and a choice of a single “Cloud Cake” or “Griddle Toast”
Mediterranean Bowl$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
More about Hester's Cafe 6 Points

